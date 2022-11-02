Driver who used a government vehicle in Kerala improperly was arrested

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): The Kerala police identified him as the driver of a government car and detained him a week after a guy stalked and misbehaved with a female doctor.

The man accused of stalking and acting inappropriately toward the woman when she was out for a morning walk in the state capital was named as Santhosh.

The individual was employed as a driver for the private secretary of a Kerala Minister's government vehicle. It has been revealed that he used the Innova automobile with a registration plate from the Keralan government for his purposes at night.

He pursued and attacked the doctor last Wednesday while she was going through the state-run Museum's grounds before fleeing.

The woman immediately called the neighbourhood police assistance station and raised the alarm, but by the time the cops arrived, he had already managed to go.

The local TV outlets broadcast the incident's CCTV footage. Soon after, a second image from the area around the museum appeared, showing a man with a similar appearance.

The individual was arrested by the neighbourhood Peroorkada police on Tuesday.

Police called the doctor this morning, and she immediately recognised her assailant.

"Even with his head shaved, I had no trouble recognising my attacker. I was told that this man had visited a home a few hours before I was attacked since I was able to recognise his shoes and the outfit he was wearing that day. I appreciate the assistance from the media and the police "She spoke.

The driver who has been taken into custody, according to State Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, is not a part of his personal staff.

The driver is not employed by the company, is under contract from an agency, and has no affiliation with the government or any of my ministries, according to Augustine.

Gopakumar, Augustine's personal secretary, stated that he won't be able to comment until he has reviewed the vehicle's logbook while being driven by Santhosh in the Innova.

The Minister and the government, however, cannot simply wash their hands of this situation by claiming that the driver was employed, according to prominent Congressman Ramesh Chennithala.

"The government is also accountable because someone affiliated with a Minister's office committed the crime. This demonstrates that women are no longer protected in the state, and the length of time it took to solve the case is equally worrying "Chennithala added.

(Inputs from Agencies)