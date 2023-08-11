    Menu
    Digi Yatra facility to be launched at six more airports in Aug

    Nidhi Khurana
    August11/ 2023
    New Delhi: The government announced on Friday that the Digi Yatra facility will be expanded to six other airports in August.

    Seven airports around the world currently offer the service. On December 1, 2022, it was introduced in Delhi, Varanasi, and Bengaluru.

    In the month of August 2023, the Digi Yatra facility will be introduced at six additional airports, including those in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati. The civil aviation ministry has said that Digi Yatra infrastructure installation at certain airports will occur in stages.—Inputs from Agncies

