Dhami Holds Grand Roadshow In Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday held a grand roadshow organised from Tyagi Road in Dehradun to Bannu School Ground under 'Nari Shakti Mahotsav'.

During the roadshow, thousands of people gathered on the streets to welcome the Chief Minister.

Visuals showed people showering flowers, and chanting slogans in support of CM Dhami and BJP. The Chief Minister also reciprocated by showering flowers on the people and waving at them. Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his happiness over the Railway Ministry's approval for the operation of the new weekly train service between Tanakpur-Dehradun.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, the Chief Minister said that the operation of this train will provide a lot of convenience to the people in transportation.

On Wednesday, Dhami gave instructions to present the proposal to implement service sector policy in the state in the upcoming cabinet.

In the second board meeting of Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister gave instructions to speed up the schemes being run under the Board, saying that the appointment process should be started soon on the sanctioned posts for conducting the work of the Board.

Apart from this, to speed up the work, instructions have also been given to make decisions at the departmental level on other issues except policy matters and to complete the work quickly. —ANI