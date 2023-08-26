    Menu
    Dhami Expresses Happiness Over National E-Governance Award Being Conferred To ITDA

    Inam Ansari
    August26/ 2023
    Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed happiness over the National e-Governance Award being conferred to the State's Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA), Director ITDA and congratulated other officers who received the award.
    The Chief Minister said, "It is a matter of honour for all of us to get the Apni Sarkar e-portal of the state government recognized at the national level." He said that this award would also be helpful in giving further impetus to the initiatives being taken in the field of e-governance in the State. —ANI

