DGCA Issues Aerodome Licence For Naini Saini Airport, Uttarakhand CM Says 'Big Step Towards Air Connectivity'

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after aerodrome license was issued to Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for Naini Saini Airport, Pithoragarh.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami said, "It is a big step towards strengthening the air connectivity of the state."

With the issuance of aerodrome license for Naini Saini Airport Pithoragarh by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), everyone will get landing and take off facility at Naini Saini Airport Pithoragarh.

Earlier DGCA had issued the license which authorizes the aerodrome to be used as regular place of landing and departure.

"The license authorizes the aerodrome to be used as regular place of landing and departure to all persons on equal terms and conditions for operation by aircraft requiring specifications of runway and associated facilities including granted exemptions equal to or less than those indicated in the aerodrome Manual, subject to the conditions as contained in schedule-I and for a period as shown in Schedule-II hereto," the official notification said. —ANI