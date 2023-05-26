    Menu
    Deworming Goes Wrong, 175 Sheep Die In UP District

    The Hawk
    May26/ 2023

    Gorakhpur: As many as 175 sheep have died in Bhaksa village of Gorakhpur district after being administered medication for deworming.

    The animals belonged to one Naresh Pal, a resident of Bhaksa village.

    He said that every year, he deworms the sheep and gets the medicine for the same from a veterinary hospital in Sant Kabir Nagar.

    "This time, the doctor there gave me a different medicine. I returned home and gave the same to about 200 sheep and after two to three hours, the animals started dying. I informed the police and the block chief Shashi Pratap Singh came to the spot and informed the sub-divisional magistrate," he said.

    Naresh said he has lodged a police complaint in this regard and the police spokesman said that the matter would be investigated. —IANS

