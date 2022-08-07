Delhi: Three children injured in celebratory firing

New Delhi: At least three children, all aged around 7-8 years, were injured during a celebratory firing here on Saturday, the police said.

An information was received at Seelampur police station that three children have been injured in a firing incident after which the police rushed to the spot at J block Jhuggi area in northeast Delhi's Seelampur.

"It was revealed that a function was being organised by one Qutubddin to celebrate the birth of his child and during the celebration, one person, identified as Aamir a.k.a. Hamza fired a bullet which rebounded from the ground and hit three 3 children who were playing there," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The senior police officer said the children were shifted to a nearby hospital where their condition is said to be stable and out of danger.

"Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused person. Legal action has been initiated," he added.—IANS