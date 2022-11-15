Delhi Police will obtain suspect information from a dating app in relation to the Mehrauli murders

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to sources, the Delhi Police will shortly send a letter to the dating app "Bumble" requesting information about the profile of Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, who killed his live-in lover Shraddha Walker and dismembered her body into 35 parts.

According to the informed sources, further inquiry into the horrifying crime showed that the suspect met a woman via Bumble after the murder and brought her to his home in Chattarpur while the body parts were still kept in the refrigerator.

Police teams reportedly scanned his phone to gather more information, according to investigators.

An official claimed, "He was using her Instagram account to avoid any suspicion by her pals."

For the murder of Walker on May 18, Poonawalla was detained on November 12.

Over the course of 18 days, he dumped the remains in the Mehrauli forest area.

The victim's family has reportedly asserted that Aftab occasionally hit her.

The victim's father reportedly filed a police report (FIR) alleging that the family disapproved of the relationship, which led her to assert her entire autonomy.

"Later, she moved out of the home and began living with Aftab. She would occasionally tell her mother that Aftab beat her "It read.

The FIR continued by stating that she called her father to confirm this approximately 15–20 days after her mother passed away in 2020.

"She came to see me, and when I ordered her to leave Poonawala and go home, she went again with him after Poonawalla apologised to her. I didn't talk to her for a few months because she didn't respond to my request "In the FIR, the victim's father stated.

The accused chopped the body, acquired a new refrigerator the following day with a lot of space, and put the remains inside.

He lit incense sticks in his house to mask the smell.

According to rumours, Dexter, an American crime drama about a guy with homicidal impulses who leads a double life, served as Aftab's inspiration.

The sources claim that because the accused had training as a chef, he was skilled with a knife.

The murder weapon, however, has not yet been located.

The victim's father and a police team from Palghar, Maharashtra, visited the Mehrauli police station on November 8 to file a missing persons report.

