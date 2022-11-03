Delhi Police capture a sharpshooter who was involved in terrible atrocities

New Delhi (The Hawk): An official announced on Thursday that the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has captured a member of the infamous Nasir-Hashim Baba gang near Jama Masjid.

According to the police, they also found a pistol, two magazines, and 12 bullets on the accused.

Akbar alias Dhobi, 37, a native of Chauhan Bangar in the Seelampur region, has been named as the culprit.

Additionally, Akbar has been linked to 22 cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery, violation of the Arms Act, burglary, dacoity, and extortion, among other crimes. Additionally, he was detained in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, under the Gangster Act.

A police squad was assembled after receiving information about the sharpshooter Akbar, according to Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singh Yadav. "The team apprehended him at Kabutar Market Main Gate near Jama Masjid," he said (crime).

After being released from prison, Akbar and his associate Sabir Chaudhary began extorting money from real estate agents, contractors, and businessmen, according to the Special CP. "Akbar and his associates committed several sensational crimes in Trans-Yamuna Delhi and NCR. In 2013, he killed one Salim, a friend of notorious Haji Afzal.

He established relationships with numerous other known criminals of Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Pasonda, and Ghaziabad, the official said. "He also committed various crimes, including firing on police teams."

According to the Special CP, "Akbar and his associates also killed a property dealer, Arshi Malik, in ATS Society, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, in 2016 when the victim refused to pay them protection money. In this crime, he and associate Yunus shot indiscriminately on the deceased and fled from the spot. He is on bail by the court in the case.

The Special CP said, "He was now attempting to extort money from the minor businesses in the vicinity of old Delhi."

(Inputs from Agencies)