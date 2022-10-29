Delhi Police busts an ISI-backed Khalistani terror cell, holding four people

New Delhi (The Hawk): With the arrest of four members of the infamous Landa Harike-Harvinder Rinda alliance, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has dismantled an ISI-backed terror cell, officials announced on Friday. The assassins were armed with MP-5 and AK-47 assault rifles, Chinese grenades, and other weapons. The defendants have been named as Lakhwinder Singh (also known as Matru), Gurjeet (also known as Guri), Harmander Singh (also known as Sukha), and Sukhdev (also known as Sukha), all of whom are Punjab residents. Five Chinese HE grenades, an AK-47, an MP-5, and nine semi-automatic handguns that had been delivered by drone from across the border had been found by the police, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Manishi Chandra.

Chandra remarked: "The Counter Intelligence division of Special Cell, Delhi, has been actively seeking out the nodes of contact between criminal organisations and Khalistani militants. In this series, a full-fledged operation was started to find and apprehend these offenders." Added him: "In the current operation, Lakhwinder aka Matru, a seasoned criminal, was apprehended from Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi, on September 24. Gurjeet aka Guri's activities were tracked down on October 13 at ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Delhi, based on leads generated during his interrogations, and he was swiftly and professionally caught. A significant portion of the cross-border operations for Lakhbir Singh aka Landa and Harvinder aka Rinda were being managed by Harmender and Sukhdev aka Sukha, according to accused Gurjeet aka Guri."

He added that the team's focused efforts and technological surveillance had discovered the new targets' hiding places in Moga, Punjab, where these two had been captured. Additionally, it was discovered during the investigation that the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, Davinder Bambiha syndicate, and local criminals of Punjab are all receiving free supplies of dangerous, warlike goods from Pakistan-based and ISI-supported Khalistani terrorists Harvinder Singh aka Rinda and Lakhbir Singh aka Landa. DCP Manishi Chandra also confirmed that Rinda and Landa's ultimate goals are to carry out tasks that could spark a resurgence of terrorism in Punjab. For this purpose, the ISI is supporting them with Chinese HE grenades, AK-47 and MP-5 rifles, as well as a large quantity of ex-China Army stock Star Pistols.

