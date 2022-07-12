Delhi Oyo Room firing: Vigilance probe initiated

New Delhi : A vigilance inquiry has been initiated into the alleged case of firing that took place in an Oyo Room in North West Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on July 7, said sources here on Tuesday.

On Monday, the vigilance team visited the spot where firing took place along with some people who were ready to help them.

The team spent more than four to five hours at the spot.





On July 7, it was alleged that a few people were injured in the incident of firing, but nobody had complained to the police.

Later, a voice recording surfaced wherein two persons could be heard saying how people were beaten up after losing in gambling.

"In respect of reports regarding a firing incident in Shalimar Bagh, a detailed probe into the matter was conducted and locals were interrogated. It was found that no such PCR call or complaint or incident was reported in PS Shalimar Bagh. And in case any such information or complaint will be received, necessary legal action will be taken as per the provisions of law," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North West, Usha Rangnani said.

Now, a vigilance inquiry has been ordered to unearth the truth.

It has been alleged that some people used to come there from three states and indulge in gambling. However, local police have denied this and say the place has been locked for many years.

The DCP North West Delhi was not available for a reaction. --- IANS



