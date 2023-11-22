Delhi grapples with worsening air, Anand Vihar crosses 'very poor' threshold on AQI

Delhi's Looming Crisis: Deteriorating Air Quality Reaches 'Severe' Levels, Urgent Measures Needed

New Delhi: Amidst growing concerns, Delhi's air quality, which has taken a nosedive, remains into the 'very poor' category.



On Wednesday, the overall air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category at 9 a.m. The AQI scale categorises levels from 0 to 500, with Anand Vihar breaching the 'severe' threshold.



At the Anand Vihar area, PM2.5 levels remained into the 'severe' category standing at 429 and PM10 reached 443, and CO plummeted to 105, classified as 'moderate', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.



The Bawana station recorded alarming PM2.5 at 500 and PM10 at 452, both in the 'severe' category, although CO levels were marked 'satisfactory' at 86.



The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 429 and PM10 at 346, both falling under the 'severe' and 'very poor' category, respectively. The CO level was recorded at 95, maintaining a 'satisfactory' rating.



ITO's monitoring station reported PM2.5 at 411, categorised as 'severe,' while PM10 touched 340, labeled 'very poor.' CO levels were 'moderate' at 104, with NO2 at 119, falling into the same category.



At the New Moti Bag station, the air quality was 'severe,' with PM2.5 at 467.



Okhla Phase-II recorded severe PM2.5 at 429 and PM10 at 402.

—IANS