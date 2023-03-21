    Menu
    Delhi excise policy: BRS leader Kavitha grilled by ED for 10 hours on day 3, submits phones to agency

    March21/ 2023

    New delhi: Tuesday was the third day of BRS leader K Kavitha's deposition before the Enforcement Directorate, and she was questioned for over 10 hours. She also turned over some of her own mobile phones to the agency in connection with the money laundering case involving the Delhi excise policy.

    From her father's official residence on Tughlaq Road at around 11:30 a.m., Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and MLC reached the ED headquarters in central Delhi. She stayed there until roughly 9:40 p.m.

    Kavitha showed the ED some cellphones she had concealed behind a clear cover before entering the building housing the agency.—Inputs from Agencies

