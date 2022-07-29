Delhi's drive against Chinese manjha: 7 held, 95 rolls seized

New Delhi: In a special drive against Chinese manjha in south Delhi, police arrested seven people and recovered 95 rolls of Chinese manjha from them, an official said on Friday.

The accused are identified as Rakesh, Sanjay, Bunty, Denanath along with three women.

Manjha is a roll of thread used in flying kites. However, its manufacturers use glass coating over it which can cause fatal injury to humans and birds. Delhi government had banned glass-coated kite strings in 2017.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jailer said that a special drive was started in the area of South District to apprehend the persons involved in selling the banned manjha, and to seize the banned product from their possession.

"During the special drive, 95 rolls of Chinese manjha have been seized and 7 persons have been booked under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code," the DCP said.

The senior official further urged citizens to not buy this product and inform the police in case they know of anyone who is selling these in their area.

—IANS