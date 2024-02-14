Death toll of Maui wildfire rises to 101

In-depth Analysis of Lahaina Wildfire Tragedy: Maui Police Identify 101st Fatal Victim Amidst mounting pressure, Maui Police release a comprehensive report on the deadly August blaze in Lahaina, revealing shocking details.

On Tuesday, the Maui Police Department identified Paul Kasprzycki, 76, of Lahaina, Hawaii, as the 101st fatal victim of the deadly blaze that swept through the historic town in August.

The police said that Kasprzycki was found during an effort to narrow down the last known locations of those who remain missing.



After months of pressure to provide more information about the fire and the government’s response to it, the Maui police released a detailed new report this month revealing that a large number of victims had died along a single street, a stark indication of the ferocity of the blaze.

Authorities continue to name two people as unaccounted for, and their cases have not been classified as fatalities.



The deadly blaze in Lahaina started as brush fires and exploded into the town on August 8, becoming the country’s deadliest wildfire in more than 100 years.



Locating remains and identifying victims has been a difficult process. Experts in examining human remains have worked in Maui to help the local authorities.



Among the identified victims, three were children.

—International New York Times