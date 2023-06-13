Cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to enter Rajasthan on June 16, NWR cancels train services

Jaipur: Since the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is expected to enter southwest Rajasthan on June 16, the North Western Railway (NWR) has suspended some train services, officials stated on Monday.

Train services have been cancelled or reduced due to Cyclone Biprajoy in the Bay of Bengal, the NWR stated in a statement.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to diminish and hit south-western Rajasthan as a depression on June 16, according to Radheshyam Sharma, head of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre.

North Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Captain Shashi Kiran, issued a statement saying that due to cyclonic storm 'Biprajoy,' the NWR has cancelled the departure of five trains and reduced the departure of nine others.

He predicted that the storm would delay the onset of thunderstorms and rain in the districts of the Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions until the afternoon of June 15.

On the other side, severe rains are possible in some locations in Jodhpur and Udaipur as a result of its effect on June 16. This was added by Sharma.

He predicted that southwest Rajasthan would see wind speeds of 45 to 55 kilometres per hour during this period.

Heavy rainfall associated with the storm is forecast to persist throughout the Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Ajmer districts and maybe other nearby locations on the 17th of June.

According to Sharma, the very dangerous cyclone Biparjoy is currently building in the Bay of East Central Arabian Sea and is slowly moving northward.

On June 15, this storm might potentially hit Saurashtra-Kutch and the coast adjacent to Pakistan as a very severe cyclonic storm. After that, it'll probably head north-east and gradually weaken, he said.—Inputs from Agencies