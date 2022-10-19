CSIR-NIScPR Organises Fit India Freedom Run 3.0

New Delhi (The Hawk): National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research NIScPR), New Delhi is a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) which serves the Nation with its mandates of policy research and science communication related studies. To strengthen the ‘Fit India Mission’ of Government of India, CSIR-NIScPR is organizing ‘Fit India Activities during 2-31 October 2022. Many sports activities are scheduled under this endeavor.

Today, CSIR-NIScPR organizes ‘Fit India Freedom Run 3.0’ of 3 Kilometer distance for its staff members, Project Associates, Research Interns, AcSIR Students, Outsource manpower, friends and family members. NIScPR’s Director In-Charge Dr. Sujit Bhattacharya flagged off this Fit India Freedom Run from its New Delhi Pusa Campus at 10:30 AM. On the occasion, Dr. Bhattacharya says that Fit India Run is an innovative gesture to make aware the staff members and other human resources of the institute for health and fitness. The Chairman of CSIR-NIScPR Committee for the Fit India Mission, Shri Ashwani Kumar Brahmi briefed all the participants of Fit India Freedom Run about the concerned guidelines of the Govt. of India. In this activity, Dr. Mohammad Rais, Dr. Naresh Kumar, Dr. L. Pulamte, Dr. B. L. Garg, Dr. Sandhya Wakdikar, Dr. Madhulika Bhati, Dr. Suman Ray, Dr. Puspanjali Tripathy, Dr. Shiv Narayan Nishad, Dr. Arvind Meena, Dr. Manish Mohan Gore, Dr. Meher Wan, Dr. Paramananda Barman (Scientists of CSIR-NIScPR), Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh Roshan, Controller of Administration, Shri Ajay Kumar, Controller of Finance & Accounts, Shri Pankaj Goswami, Administrative officer and other staff members of the Institute actively participated in this Fit India Run. The number of participants was more than 200.

CSIR-NIScPR is very active in sports activities and it regularly participates in Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Memorial Tournaments (SSBMT) along with the in-house sports activities. The SSBMT is a platform created by CSIR Sports Promotion Board to bring together the participation of different CSIR institutes to build a committed CSIR family and create team spirit, leadership and zeal to excel against all odds. Under SSBMT, competitions in games of Cricket, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Chess, Carrom and Bridge are organized. CSIR-NIScPR is an active member of SSBMT.