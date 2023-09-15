CSIR-NIScPR Organised ‘Science Knowledge Convention Event’ Under One Week One Lab Programme

New Delhi (The Hawk): On the fifth day of the One Week One Lab program, CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), organised ‘Science Knowledge Convention Event’ in New Delhi today. Dr. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR felicitated distinguished guests. Dr. Aggarwal in her welcome address provided an overview of NIScPR’s One Week One Lab activities organised over the past four days. In her address, Dr. Aggarwal highlighted significant contributions of CSIR-NIScPR.

The National Knowledge Resource Consortium (NKRC) stands as the oldest and most extensive science consortium in India. Additionally, we host ISSN and publish 15 peer reviewed research journals. Our research endeavors are always aimed at creating a societal impact.

Shri Mukesh A. Pund, Chief Scientist & Coordinator of NKRC at CSIR-NIScPR, presented an overview of the event. The event also featured the signing of MoUs between CSIR & DST and CSIR & MoES regarding NKRC. On this occasion, ‘One Month One Lecture on e-resource’ initiative was also launched along with the release of the ‘NKRC Report: A Journey of 21 years and Special Issues: IJBB & IJEMS’.

The Chief Guest Dr. Akhilesh Gupta, Secretary, DST-SERB and Sr. Adviser, DST emphasized the global shift towards open science. He mentioned, “The world is transitioning from closed-door science to open science. India actively participated in UNESCO-led negotiations, resulting in international consensus on the importance of adopting open science policies. India is now moving towards open science as well.” He further elaborated, “Open access to resources funded by public money is imperative. We are implementing several open science initiatives under the STIP policy, including the creation of a comprehensive resource repository at the STI observatory. This archive will consolidate all resources in one accessible location.”

Dr. Gupta stressed the need for mechanisms to tackle predatory journals and highlighted the potential of virtual spaces, as evidenced during the COVID-19 pandemic, where online participation expanded significantly. He added, “Learning should not be confined to physical modes but should encompass virtual and hybrid modes.”

The Guest of Honour Dr. Suman Kumari Mishra, Director, CSIR-CGCRI (Kolkata) underscored the crucial role played by the National Knowledge Resource Consortium in advancing knowledge growth and progress. She expressed her gratitude for the easy access to knowledge resources and journals provided through CSIR-NIScPR. Dr. Mishra also emphasized the need for digital resource management and the importance of funding and revenue generation to facilitate the digital shift. Furthermore, she commended ‘Vigyan Pragati’ as a valuable scientific magazine and praised CSIR-NIScPR for its continuous publication and significant societal contributions.

A Science Exhibition and Poster Presentation Competition were also organized with the theme: Societal Impact of your Research/Project undertaken. Many students and guests participated in the competition.

A panel discussion on Science and Technology Information and Knowledge Resources was chaired by Dr. Manoranjan Mohanty, Head, Autonomous Institutions Division, DST. One of the panelists Shri Mukesh A. Pund, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR and Coordinator of NKRC provided an overview of the journals accessed by various CSIR labs, highlighting their meticulous curation to serve scholars and the nation. Shri Pund also spoke about the history and objectives of NKRC, and emphasized the cost-effectiveness and savings associated with subscribing through the consortium.

The other panelists were Dr. Tarakant Jana, Senior Principal Scientist and Smt. Neelu Srivastava, Chief Scientist at CSIR-NIScPR. Dr. Jana delivered a talk on ‘Patent Informatics’, adding depth to the panel's discussion, and Smt. Neelu Srivastava concluded the panel discussion by extending her gratitude to the speakers.

During the Authors and Publishers Interaction Meet, participants engaged in three enlightening sessions namely ‘E-journals: Scientific Writing & Publications’, ‘Indexing Tools’ and ‘E-resources for S&T Research and Standards and Databases’. In the valedictory session, Shri Mukesh Pund, the Event Coordinator, delivered concluding remarks, summarizing the key takeaways and the overall significance of the programme. The event culminated with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks extended by Dr. N.K. Prasanna, Sr. Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR. This programme not only highlighted the strides made in open science and digital knowledge access but also fostered a platform for meaningful interactions between authors and publishers, furthering the collective pursuit of scientific knowledge and progress in India.