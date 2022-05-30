CSIR-NIScPR And CSIR-IIP Organize Farmer-Industry-Scientist Meet

New Delhi (The Hawk): Recently CSIR-NIScPR has undertaken a major initiative for dissemination of CSIR technologies for creating livelihood opportunities in rural areas in the wake of situation created by COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, a farmer-industry-scientist meet was organized at Lovraj Auditorium, CSIR-IIP Dehradun on 30 May 2022 to disseminate the Kisan Sabha App and Gur Bhatti Technology to the farmers. The objective was to disseminate Kisan Sabha application developed by CSIR-NIScPR and Gur Bhatti Technology developed by CSIR IIP Dehradun, for creating livelihood opportunities in rural areas; and also to develop the business opportunities for the farmers’ livelihood creation and enhance their income. In the meet, scientists, industrialists, financers and farmers came together on a single platform to discuss all the opportunities and challenges.

On this occasion, Dr. Anjan Ray, Director CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP), Dehradun, encouraged to organize such meetings that will help to ensure the economic security and health of rural people. He asserted the need for enhanced production with limited resources as well as to minimize the environmental impacts of the process, he listed out some of the CSIR-IIP’s Technologies which could benefit the farmers. He expressed his gratitude to the farmers for attending the meet.

Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication & policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), New Delhi joined the meet online. She expressed her gratitude to the farmers and described the recent initiatives taken by CSIR-NIScPR towards the livelihood creation and income generation in the rural areas through CSIR-Technologies. Further, she highlighted the success of Kisan Sabha and explained the potential of UBA network. She apprised of 82 technologies compendium selected for rural areas. She explained the importance and the benefits of the Gur Bhatti technology. Finally, she assured full support of CSIR to the farmers.

Dr. Yogesh Suman, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR, discussed the importance of the meet to sort out the challenges faced by the farmers. This exercise will help to boost the dissemination of the technology using Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) Network. As UBA has a large network of higher education institutions and provides the grass-root information about the problems of the rural areas. This information would help in dissemination and deployment of the CSIR technologies in rural areas. He also emphasized that strong linkages should be developed between technology developer and adopter.

Dr. Pan

kaj Arya, Principal Scientist, CSIR-IIP, emphasized that traditional Gur making process results in air pollution in the region and expressed the need of advanced technology solutions. In view of this, CSIR-IIP has developed advance, simple and affordable Gur Bhatti technology that not only reduces the emission of pollutants but also increases the efficiency of the Gur Bhatti by reducing in the fuel cost by 15% and increasing production by 25%. He further listed multiple benefits of this technology, in particular, increased life of the plant.

Dr. Farhat Azad, Principal Scientist, CSIR- NIScPR discussed about the Kisan Sabha App and also demonstrated it in front of the farmers. The app was launched with the objective to uplift livelihood of small and marginal farmers. Discussing about the dependency on middle man and lack of information in supply chain, she described Idea of the Kisan Sabha App assimilating the idea of utilization in agri-supply chain. She further added various information channels and various options. The app can keep the farmers updated by continuously adding recent features.

About 8 lakhs farmers and numerous other stakeholders have joined in the Kisan Sabha App. In addition,’ 3000 SHGs are also joined in this App. The most important feature of this app it is available in 12 regional languages. She categorically mentioned to the farmers about the jaggery products are added in the Kisan Sabha.

A Comprehensive presentation of the central/states government and NABARD initiatives towards funding for farmers was given by Shri Bhupendra Kumawat, AGM, NABARD Dehradun. He mentioned about Kisan Credit Card, Deendayan Kisan Yojana, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and various other schemes to facilitate farmers’ funding requirements for needs.

Shri Satya Prakash from Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd explained about the need of the marketing strategy to sell the product in the market. He emphasized on to make the other products like Sirka that will enhance the income of the farmer.

Shi Ajay Gairola discussed about the opportunities for farmers in the retail sector. He further emphasized on the exploration linkages between farmers and retailers which is yet less explored. In the concluding session, the meeting was concluded with the success stories of the farmers.