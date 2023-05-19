CSAM case: CBI files charge sheet against accused for sexually abusing children

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against a resident of Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) in a case related to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Victor James Raja and other unknown persons on the allegations of creating, collecting, seeking, browsing, downloading and exchanging/distributing material depicting children in sexually explicit acts in electronic form.

"It was alleged that the accused has been sexually abusing children for the last four years. It was further alleged that the accused forced victims to perform penetrative sexual acts on them as well on other minor children, including a minor victim girl; clicked photographs and recorded video; forced them to watch sexual acts with other adult person; threatened them with publishing the pictures/video on social media and for pushed them to bring more minor girls," the official said.

The accused, a resident of District Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), was pursuing Ph.D.

The CBI found Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) images and videos from the INTERPOL's Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database. The analysis of the images using cyber forensic tools, location of incident was traced to Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu. Analysis of videos revealed that a few victims were allegedly being sexually abused by male persons.

"The investigation revealed that the accused has been sexually assaulting eight victim children, both male & female between the age of 5-18 years for a couple of years. It was further alleged that the accused forced victims to perform penetrative sexual acts on them as well on other minor children; recorded the sexual abuse of minor children; criminally intimidated the minor victims; forced & instigated minor victim(s) to perform sexual activities with other minor victims & also with him and used children for pornographc purpose, where most of the minor victims were still less than 12 years of age," the official said.

After investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet in the matter. IANS