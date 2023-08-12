CRPF trooper dies of gunshot injuries in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar: On Saturday, a trooper of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was shot and killed in the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

At around 1.50 a.m. today, officials in the Chersoo village in the Pulwama district reported hearing gunshots near the steel authority of India godown, where a CRPF jawan was later found lying in a pool of blood.

"The jawan had died on the spot because of gunshot injuries. The jawan has been identified as constable Ajay Kumar of 112 battalion. Inquest proceedings have been initiated after completion of medico-legal formalities. The apparent cause of death appears to be suicide, but the actual cause of death can only be confirmed after completion of the inquest proceedings," officers said.—Inputs from Agencies