New Delhi: On Friday, armed gunmen in the Churachandpur area of Manipur killed a CRPF CoBRA commando who was home on leave.

They reported that at around 2:00 or 2:30 pm, Constable Chonkholen Haokip of the 204th CoBRA battalion was slain.

Not much is known about his death, except that senior officials told that intruders dressed in police gear invaded his village and killed him.—Inputs from Agencies