CPI(M), Congress accuse each other of creating tension over Kerala boat accident

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the opposition Congress on Tuesday accused each other of trying to create tension in that area as search and rescue efforts continued for the fishermen missing for more than 24 hours after their boat capsized near Muthalapozhi here the day before.

Police claimed that two of the four fisherman on board had their bodies discovered by Tuesday afternoon, hours after the disaster.

It stated that searches were underway for the two missing fisherman.—Inputs from Agencies