Ludhiana: A married couple was found dead at home in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar here on Wednesday, police said. They were identified as Bhupinder Singh (65) and Shapinder Kaur (62), they said. Police officials suspect that they were strangled. They said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The couple's son, who lives on the first floor of the house, had informed the police about the incident.—PTI
Couple found dead in Ludhiana
May25/ 2022
