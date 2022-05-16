Cop stabbed in Delhi

New Delhi: A Delhi Police personnel, who went to nab an accused involved in a stabbing incident, was attacked and knifed by the same accused, an official said on Monday. The accused was identified as Virender alias Kala Badal of Jharera Village, a bad character of Delhi Cantt. police station. The incident took place late Sunday when Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sanjeev and Head Constable Praveen raided the premises of the accused. "It is at that time accused Virender attacked HC Praveen with a knife and stabbed him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The ASI, who was along with the constable, fired a shot in self-defence that hit the accused on his right leg. Both the constable and the accused were shifted to a nearby hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

The accused Kala Badal had on Sunday stabbed a 22-year-old man named Sunil, working as a Delhi Jal Board driver. "When Sunil was loading malba (waste), two boys later identified as Brijesh and Kala Badal, assisted possibly by a third, entered into an argument over road blockage," Kalsi said, adding that Kala Badal then stabbed Sunil on the upper right chest and fled from the spot. Now the police have registered a case against accused Badal under sections 186, 353, 332, 307 and 34 of the IPC. The second person, who was involved in the stabbing incident, is still at large.—IANS