    Menu
    States & UTs

    Cop commits suicide in Andhra

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September8/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Kurnool: A police head constable died by suicide by shooting himself with his gun on Friday. The incident occurred in Kurnool.

    Satyanarayana, who was on duty at Lokayukta office in the town, shot himself with his gun in the bathroom. 

    According to police, the office staff rushed towards the bathroom on hearing the gunshot and found the head constable lying in a pool of blood. He died on the spot.

    Police shifted the body for autopsy.

    The reasons for the policeman’s extreme step were not known. 

    A police officer said they have registered a case and took up the investigation. 

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Tragic incident Self-inflicted gunshot Law enforcement Suicide investigation Kurnool district news Lokayukta office incident Police officer suicide
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in