Conman Sukesh requests a transfer from the Delhi jail in a new letter to L-G

New Delhi (The Hawk): Sukesh Chandrashekar, an inmate con artist, has sent another letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena requesting that he and his wife be transferred to any jail outside of Delhi due to "serious threats" from the jail staff.

He even claimed that on August 31, CRPF members beat him up inside the jail, causing him to suffer serious genital injuries.

The Mandoli jail inmate wrote to L-G on November 7 and stated, "Since last one week, after my complaint to L-G office in regards to AAP and its leaders Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, Kailash Ghelot, and Satyender Jain, I have been receiving severe threats of all forms from Jail administration which is directed by Mr. Jain and Mr. Kejriwal."

The Jail Superintendent and other officials have been putting a lot of pressure on me and harassing me for the past 24 hours, and Mr. Satyender Jain is sending me offers for compromise, which if I fail to accept my wife and I will suffer the consequences. As the investigation will start now, I have very important evidence against them, and they are very well aware of it and will go to any length to cause harm to me and my wife Leena paulose who is lodged in Jail No.

As multiple jail staff are being investigated as well as arrested in my case, all of them are targeting me, primarily the Delhi Government controlled by AAP as the jail works on their instructions, and Deputy Superintendent of jail-16 Ms. Dinesh is threatening my wife to ask me to withdraw all charges against AAP. Ms. Dinesh previously received Rs. 5 lakhs as protection in money.

According to his letter, "Kindly transfer me and my wife to any nearby jail which is not controlled by AAP until the completion of investigation, urgently as Delhi Jail administration is completely controlled by AAP. The jail staff work as puppets of Mr. Jain and Mr. Kejriwal, due to which a few days ago I was physically assaulted for not accepting their demands despite a Supreme Court order."

We are in grave danger because of AAP, Mr. Jain, Mr. Kejriwal, and the Delhi Jail administration of Tihar and Mandoli Jails. They are so brazen that despite my Supreme Court order August 23, 2022, I was again assaulted, the letter continued. "Kindly transfer us to UP or Haryana or Uttarakhand Jail until all the enquiry is completed, please consider this on utmost emergency as we are under grave danger," it said.

(Inputs from Agencies)