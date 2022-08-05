Congress workers rounded up by cops in Bihar

Patna: More than a hundred Congress workers, besides some senior leaders, were rounded up by the police here on Friday during a protest against price rise of essential commodities.





Led by Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Madan Mohan Jha, the protesters began their march from Sadaqat Ashram, the historic premises housing the party office.





Raising slogans against rising prices and GST imposition on items of daily use and criticizing the NDA government at the Centre for the same, they ended up being stopped by a police team barely a hundred meters away.





The party had on Thursday announced that it will stage a protest march from Sadaqat Ashram to Raj Bhavan, highlighting the aforementioned issues.





However, the protesters, among whom were MLAs Pratima Kumari, Shakil Ahmed Khan and Afaque Slam, besides MLCs Shyam Sindar Singh Dheeraj and Premchandra Mishra, were bundled into jeeps and buses and taken to the Pataliputra police station.





"We denounce the arrest of our leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi. The Congress was not cowed down by excesses of the British police. The Narendra Modi government, too, will fail in preventing us from giving voice to the suffering masses," Jha said in a statement.—PTI