Congress can model poll assurances after Karnataka: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: D K Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, has commented on the five pledges that the Congress made to voters, calling them a "very tough call" and suggesting that the party may use them as a model in other states, depending on their own financial resources.

Governments often forgive huge debts owed by corporations, but what can be done to aid the average citizen? According to an interview Shivakumar gave to PTI over the weekend, "we decided on guarantees."

The primary difficulties, he continued, are economic ones like unemployment and poverty rather than ideological ones like "they don't fill the stomach." In addition to the Congress's stunning performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections, which saw it oust the saffron party from its lone southern citadel, Shivakumar, 61, claimed that the BJP and the JD(S) are joining hands in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.—Inputs from Agencies