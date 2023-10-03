Congress’ Hariprasad urges Karnataka govt to make public caste census like Bihar did

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Senior Congress leader Hariprasad BK has commended the Bihar Government for releasing its caste census report and urged Karnataka to follow suit and make public the report of the caste census the state had conducted in 2017.

Taking to X, Hariprasad, a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council said: “Bihar which is governed by the INDIA alliance has released its caste census. Rahul Gandhi Ji has spoken passionately about ensuring justice for the backward classes. It is now imperative for Karnataka to forthwith release the caste census conducted in 2017.”

Hariprasad, a former Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council belongs to the Ediga community and has been vocal about the issue of giving backward classes their due.

The Congress leader said that that according to the ideology of his party the caste census report helps in the upliftment and development of all classes, including the backward and exploited.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the significance of having access to caste statistics for the entire nation.

He reiterated his long-standing demand for allocating rights and resources based on population figures.

The Bihar government on Monday released caste survey data, with the figures that have ramifications for the Lok Sabha polls next year, showing that Other Backward Caste (OBC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) together account for 63 per cent of the state’s population.

—ANI