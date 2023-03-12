    Menu
    Cong Prez Kharge meets VP Dhankhar before 2nd Budget session

    The Hawk
    March12/ 2023

    New Delhi: Here on Sunday, Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, after which Kharge stated that the opposition parties want to tackle every pressing problem facing the country during the second half of the Budget session.

    Kharge also said that the opposition is eager to play a positive role in holding the government responsible.

    Kharge visited Dhankhar, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, at his official residence, the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.—Inputs from Agencies

