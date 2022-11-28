Cong must abandon caste politics if it wants to be a part of Gujarat. PM Modi

Bhavnagar, Gujarat (The Hawk): The people have removed the Congress from power due to its caste politics, and if it wants to be a part of the state, it must give up this caste politics and modify its approach, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was speaking at a public event in this city on Monday.

In the Bhavnagar district's Palitana, Modi was speaking to the general populace. He stated: "People felt unsafe under the authority of the Congress because bomb explosions were so frequent. Previously, there would be an explosion every other day. These stores' shutters have been removed since the BJP took office. People now feel comfortable and secure under BJP administration, which is a gift from the party."

At each and every voting location, he urged the populace to cast their ballots, saying, "You must work hard on each and every seat for the thumping majority of the BJP in order to ensure that Lotus continues to grow in the state. I need your help to make this the best state in the world within the next 25 years."

"People used to migrate from Gujarat in search of work, but now people from all over the country are going to Gujarat in search of work, because of quick industrialization," the prime minister added.

In an attack on the Congress, the prime minister stated, "Since the BJP became the federal government, in only eight years three lakh villages have received access. Up till 2014, when the Congress was in charge in Delhi, just 60 villages had Internet connectivity."

When speaking about the benefits provided to farmers, he recalled that the national government provided a subsidy of Rs 1,600 to 1,700 every bag of urea. However, the farmer was only receiving $200 to $300 per bag.

(Inputs from Agencies)