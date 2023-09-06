Comprehensive strategic partnership energised ASEAN relations: PM

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the ASEAN's relations with New Delhi have been given a boost by India's comprehensive strategic cooperation with the group.

In a statement released before his departure to Indonesia, Modi expressed his excitement at the prospect of meeting with the heads of state from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to discuss the future of India's partnership with ASEAN countries.

To take part in the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit, the prime minister is currently in Indonesia.—Inputs from Agencies