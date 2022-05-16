Competition in judgment writing held

Shimla (The Hawk): The Faculty of Legal Sciences of Shoolini University organised the 1st Leila Seth Memorial Inter-University Judgment Writing Competition in which seven teams participated.

The team from comprising Himanshi (LLB 1st Year) and Rashi (BALLB 3rd Year) of the Faculty of Legal Sciences, Shoolini University, was adjudged the best while the runner-up position was bagged by the team from LLR Institute of Legal Studies, Solan. Its members were Devyanshi Bhardwaj (BALLB 8th Sem.), and Aditya Sharma (BALLB 8th Sem). The chief guest of the competition was Prof. P.K. Khosla, Chancellor Shoolini University and the Guest of Honour was Brig S.D. Mehta, Director of Operations, Shoolini University. The competition was judged by Mr Radhe Shyam Gautam, Advocate, High Court, Shimla and Mr Ashwani Kumar Pathak, Advocate High Court, Shimla. Prof. Nandan Sharma, Associate Dean, Faculty of Legal Sciences, Shoolini University welcomed the guests and briefed the audience about the competition. The event was concluded with the Vote of thanks by Ms. Monika Thakur, Assistant Professor, Law who was the Convener of the event along with Ms. Isha Negi. She thanked the Vice Chancellor and the Management and staff of Shoolini University underlying the importance of the Judgment Writing Competition to Law students specifically. The Concept of Judgment Writing has been prevalent for quite some time in the legal fraternity. A participant is encouraged to think like a Judge and reach a well-reasoned and innovative conclusion to render a suitable Judgment. The participants attempted to base their judgments on a thorough and diligent appreciation of the factual matrix. The competition encouraged innovative judgments that have meticulously examined and applied relevant legal concepts.