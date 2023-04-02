Compensation to be Provided to UP Farmers Suffering from Crop Losses

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has commanded state officials to offer aid to farmers whose harvests were harmed by the recent downpours and hailstorms in the region.

The official expressed his sympathy for those who had perished in the state from different disasters and commanded the district magistrates to give the permissible sum from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to the families of the victims without delay.

On Saturday, the chief minister convened a high-level gathering in order to assess the consequences of the recent episodes of rain and hail that had occurred at an untimely hour in multiple parts of the state, and issued relevant directives to the administrators.

A survey conducted since March 15th has revealed that a massive 3,4137.52 hectares of farmland across 10 districts in the state have been adversely affected by the unseasonal rain and hailstorms, with 1,02,497 farmers bearing the brunt of it.

Recently, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Sitapur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Sambhal and Unnao districts were afflicted with hailstorms and an appraisal of crop destruction is in progress.

