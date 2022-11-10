Coimbatore blast: NIA operations across Tamil Nadu

Chennai (The Hawk): In connection with the Coimbatore vehicle blast investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at various locations throughout Tamil Nadu.

A person has been detained and questioned in this location, according to sources in the investigation team, IANS reported on Thursday.

He is being interrogated regarding the history of the car that exploded on October 23, early in the morning, close to the Sangameswarar temple in Ukkadam, Coimbatore. Six friends of Jameesha Mubin, the victim of the explosion, have been detained in accordance with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

33 locations in Coimbatore, Chennai, and other cities around the state are the subject of raids.

The largest raid ever carried out by the top agency in Tamil Nadu, according to reports.

One of the suspects in the case, Firoze Ismail, was deported from the UAE a few years prior as a result of his links with the Islamic State. The Coimbatore car blast, which occurred on the eve of Deepavali, is thought to have been a lone wolf strike (IS).

Mohammed Thalka, one of the defendants in the case, is the nephew of S.A. Basha, a notorious Islamic terrorist and the leader of the Islamic terror group Al Umma, which was responsible for the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts that claimed 56 lives and left more than 200 people seriously injured.

A de-radicalization campaign for teenagers connected to certain Islamic movements has already been started by the rural district police of Coimbatore.

