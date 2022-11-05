Coimbatore automobile explosion: door-to-door investigation by the police

Chennai (The Hawk): Following the public revelation of the terrorist connections in the Coimbatore automobile blast, Coimbatore Police have started a door-to-door survey of the city's people.

The Tamil Nadu police seized various damning documents, including some endorsing the ISIS ideology, during a raid on the deceased Jameesha Mubin's home.

The police have previously requested information on identification documentation, family information, cellphone numbers, a permanent residence, a prior address, and the type of work from building owners.

The Coimbatore police are now compiling a database of the city's inhabitants. The police have already informed the property owners that they must provide the tenant's information to the police as soon as they occupy a building. When the tenant vacates the property, the owners must also notify the police.

Notably, the deceased Mubin spent the previous month living on the first floor of a residence on H.M.P.R. street in Kottaimedu close to the Sangameswar temple.

Mubin was listed as number 89 on a list of 96 people who need police surveillance in an intelligence report. Mubin's residence was originally on Vincent Road, but after a month he moved to H.M.P.R Street.

This has also prompted the Coimbatore police to launch a door-to-door investigation and inform building owners to submit information about their tenants at the neighbourhood police station.

(Inputs from Agencies)