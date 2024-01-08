CM Yogi To Conduct Inspection Tour, Review Development Works For Pran Pratishtha Event In Ayodhya

Lucknow: Ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will undertake an inspection trip and assess the ongoing development projects in the holy city of Ayodhya.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The main objective of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit is to review the work of the Pran Pratishtha program of Shri Ram Lalla Temple on January 22."

As per the release, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive at Ayodhya Airport by government aircraft at around 11 a.m. on January 9."

"Thereafter, he will set out for an inspection of the Hanumangarhi, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Complex, Amaniganj Jalkal Complex, Police Control Room, and Lata Mangeshkar Checks, and also conduct inspections of the tent city under construction by the Municipal Corporation at the Divisional Commissioner's Office Auditorium," said the release.

The Chief Minister will also review the development work of the event and check on the law and order in the area.

CM Yogi will also hold a meeting with the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and chair a meeting with the saints in the next phase.

The Chief Minister will later depart from Ayodhya airport for Lucknow. Meanwhile, Ayodhya, the holy city revered as Lord Rama's birthplace, is preparing for a month-long celebration of Ramkatha, the epic narration of the Ramayana. Beginning today, January 8th, and continuing until March 24th, the festival will see renowned spiritual figures narrate the timeless tale of Lord Rama's life and teachings. This grand event, organized by the Culture Department under the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to immerse devotees in the essence of the Ramayana and provide a platform for spiritual enlightenment.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi earlier on December 30 urged citizens to light a 'Shri Ram Jyoti' in their homes and celebrate Deepavali on January 22, when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place at the Grand Temple in Ayodhya. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India. —ANI