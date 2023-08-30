CM Yogi Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi For Rs 200 Cooking Gas Subsidy

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a subsidy of Rs 200 on each cooking gas cylinder ahead of Rakshabandhan.

CM Yogi Adityanath referred to this "commendable decision" of the Central government as one that aims to "make the life of the common man easy and comfortable" and called it a "special gift" for the nation's millions of mothers and sisters.

Apart from this, CM Yogi has also praised PM Modi's vision for the decision to give 75 lakh new gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme.

Yogi also praised the decision in a statement to the news agency.

He said, "The Union Cabinet had made a significant and historic decision on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. The plan to give a discount of Rs 200 per cylinder and 75 lakh new connections to the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme is a commendable decision. With this, 10.35 crore beneficiaries will directly benefit across the nation, and more than 1.75 crore Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries will directly benefit in the state."

The discount of Rs 200 per cylinder is in addition to the subsidy given on March 23. Certainly, this will benefit a large section of the country, CM Yogi said.

Expressing happiness over the decision of the Centre, the Chief Minister further said that this gift to crores of mothers and sisters across the nation on the eve of Raksha Bandhan is actually a tribute to the power of motherhood. "Those who are just beginning to understand the concept of healthy fuel will be able to get cooking gas cylinders at even lower prices. Naturally, in the Indian system, the kitchen belongs to our mothers and sisters," the CM said.

They will be able to manage their kitchen more easily as a result of this decision, the CM further said.

The state's CM continued, "I heartily thank the respected Prime Minister and the Union Cabinet on behalf of the people of the state and on behalf of 1.75 crore beneficiaries of the state." In a tweet from his handle @myogiadityanath on the social media platform X (earlier Twitter), CM Yogi posted, "In order to make the life of the common man easy and comfortable, today the Central Cabinet, under the chairmanship of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, has taken a commendable decision to reduce the price of domestic gas cylinders by Rs 200 and provided 75 lakh new gas connections under 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana'."

This relief will be in addition to the subsidy of Rs 200 provided in March 2023 to the beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana. Thus, around 10.35 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries will get a gas cylinder for Rs 700, he posted.

"On behalf of the state's 'matra shakti,' I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you, Prime Minister, for giving the gift of Raksha Bandhan to crores of mothers and sisters,” he further posted. —ANI