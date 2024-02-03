CM Meets Union Minister For Heavy Industries; Requests To Transfer Ownership Of 492 Acres Of Unused Land

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister for Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey in the national capital and requested the Union Minister to transfer the ownership of 492 acres of unused land owned by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Haridwar to the Uttarakhand government.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed his gratitude for the support received from the Center for Industrial Development and said that the state of Uttarakhand is continuously developing in the field of ease of doing business, investment promotion and start-up. India is continuously getting the best category in the rankings issued by the government.

The Chief Minister said that 457 acres of land owned by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Haridwar, established in Uttarakhand, which is located adjacent to the Integrated Industrial Estate, Haridwar, is vacant due to being unused for about 60 years. Also, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd An additional 35 acres of vacant and unused land owned by Linited, Haridwar is available, located along the Haridwar Railway Line and suitable for setting up Multi Modal Logistics Park (MLD).

The Chief Minister said that in order to promote investment in the state of Uttarakhand, the said 457 acres of land can be transferred to the state government for industrial expansion and 35 acres of land can be transferred to the state government for setting up Multi-Model Logistics Park (MMLP), which will help in increasing the investment in the state.

Investment will get a new dimension, and youth will also get employment opportunities, he added.

Apart from this, the Union Minister gave in-principle consent for the construction of the Center of Excellence in Roorkee and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand. —ANI