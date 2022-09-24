CM Dhami: If Required, CBI To Probe UKSSSC Paper Leak Case

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has thanked the state Assembly Speaker for cancelling the backdoor appointments in the Vidhan Sabha.

Talking to ANI regarding the backdoor appointments in the Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "I had already requested the Speaker of the Assembly to get the disputed appointments investigated and to cancel the recruitments found to be wrong. Take action".

He further thanked the Speaker of the Assembly for cancelling the recruitment through illegal ways and means.

The state Special Task Force (STF) is investigating the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case but there is a demand for the CBI probe. Regarding this, the Chief Minister said that I have also said earlier that cases of wrongful recruitment have been coming for many years. Now that the matter has come before me, we have given the police to investigate and hand over the case to STF. "We have not drawn any 'Lakshman Rekha' for investigation," he said after being asked whether his government will recommend a probe by CBI or any other agency in near future. He said that if we feel that in the near future, then all the avenues are open for us to investigate whether it is CBI or any other agency. He said that we have not drawn any "Lakshman Rekha" for investigation.

Regarding women's reservation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that for women's reservation, our government will go to the Supreme Court and we will fight as far as we have to fight further. Dhami government is continuously working towards making Uttarakhand a corruption-free state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The government is working with determination towards good governance. Corruption of any kind will not be tolerated". "The government has transferred the Subordinate Service Selection Commission and other recruitments to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission to conduct them transparently. Now the examination process is moving with renewed transparency. Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has also released the calendar of dates for the first phase of examinations", added Dhami. In the campaign against corruption, Chief Minister Dhami took tough decisions as soon as he received complaints of irregularities in the Group C recruitment examination in different departments conducted by the Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

So far, 41 accused involved in the paper leak case in the Subordinate Services Selection Commission recruitment examination have been arrested, while 18 accused have been charge-sheeted, and the judicial remand of 21 accused has been approved for the Gangster Act. On the other hand, one accused has been arrested in the 03 Secretariat Guard Recruitment in Forest Inspector case.

The Chief Minister said, "no injustice will be allowed to the youth of the state. He urged the youth to start preparing for the examinations with full enthusiasm and diligence. Presently the recruitment process for 7000 exams is in progress. Apart from this, they are also working on an action plan for recruitment to more than 12 thousand posts".

Dhami also addressed the issue to the girl Ankita Bhandari of Pauri district, who was missing for a few days, saying, "this is a very sad incident, it is a very heinous crime. Police are doing their job. The police have done all the work regarding the arrest, in this case, the harshest action will be taken, whoever the culprit is, will not be spared". —ANI