CM Dhami Thanks PM Modi For Approving New Weekly Train Service Between Tanakpur-Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday expressed his happiness over the Railway Ministry's approval for the operation of the new weekly train service between Tanakpur-Dehradun.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, the Chief Minister said that the operation of this train will provide a lot of convenience to the people in transportation.

CM Dhami earlier in April last year urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to introduce a Janshatabdi train service between Tanakpur and Dehradun and a Shatabdi Express train service between Delhi and Ramnagar.

"At present, Dehradun-Kathgodam Janshatabdi is the only train service connecting Kumaon and Garhwal. On the Nepal border, the traffic of people there also happens from Tanakpur only, so the operation of the Janshatabdi train service between Tanakpur-Dehradun is necessary," the CM said. —ANI