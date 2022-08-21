CM Dhami Takes Stock Of Disaster Situation In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited some disaster-prone areas near Dehradun and also took stock of the overall situation arising due to heavy rainfall and inclement weather that the state has been facing.

CM Dhami reviewed the situation with the Secretary of Disaster Management as well as other high officials related to the disaster. He held a telephonic conversation with the District Magistrates (DMs) of the Pauri, Tehri and Almora districts on the telephone and got information about the damage caused in the districts due to excessive rain, according to an official statement.

He directed the officers to trace the missing people, and rescue those trapped on the roads, besides providing food, drinking water and medical facilities to the affected. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Wadia Institute and Hesco along with their team also inspected the disaster-prone areas.

The team will also give its suggestions to the Chief Minister every year regarding preventing the damage caused by the disaster. The Chief Minister directed that the supply of essential commodities like food grains, medicines, fuel etc. should be checked once again. Continuous coordination should be maintained with the mobile operator companies so that there is no problem in the communication network.

He also directed the dissemination of the information from the state headquarters to the marginal areas without any delay. All the departmental secretaries and heads of departments should regularly monitor their respective departments.

In the event of a disaster, the buildings and places identified for the living of the affected area should be re-examined from the point of view of safety. He directed the officials to form an alternate route for all the roads which are blocked due to heavy rainfall. For smooth traffic, attention should also be paid to channelisation of rivers and rainy drains.

In the areas where the supply of drinking water and electricity has been disrupted, proper arrangements should be made for electricity and drinking water in those areas.

The Chief Minister informed that the administration and SDRF teams are continuously making relief and rescue operations as well as other arrangements in the disaster-affected areas. State helicopters have also been put on alert mode for disaster-affected areas.

CM Dhami took rounds to the hospital where the injured were admitted for treatment and wished them a speedy recovery. He said that so far four people have died in this disaster, 13 people have been injured and 12 people are missing. Five gaushalas have been damaged and 78 animals have been injured. On this occasion Secretary Disaster Management Ranjit Sinha, Additional Secretary Riddhim Agarwal and other officers were present, later the meeting Chief Minister also prayed for the prosperity of the state by offering prayers at the Tapkeshwar temple. —ANI