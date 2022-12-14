CM Dhami Meets PM Modi, Shares Roadmap To Empower Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament Bhawan and shared a government roadmap to empower the state.

According to an official statement, the chief minister also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Mayawati Ashram in Lohaghat.

The chief minister apprised the Prime Minister about rebuilding works at Kedarnath, the release informed.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told the Prime Minister that Lal Bahadur Shastri National Administration Academy was organized in the month of November at the Strong Uttarakhand @ 25 theme, in which the Chintan camp was organized by the ministers including all the senior officials of the state. In the Chintan camp, there was a discussion on preparing short-term, medieval and long-term roadmap for the development of the state," the statement said.

"The state has set a goal of doubling the economy in five years. To achieve this goal, sectors that can boost the economy through employment generation and entrepreneurship incentives have been earmarked. A prestigious agency like McKinsey has been employed to draw up a roadmap towards this end," the statement quoted the CM as telling PM Modi during the meeting.

The CM added work on formation of the State Institute for Empowering and Transforming Uttarakhand (SETU) has been started.

A Cabinet meeting is proposed to be organised at Mana village in Janapad Chamoli. It will be the first such meeting in a village.

The chief minister said 15 destinations in the mountains and plains have been marked for development of a green-field city in the state.

The CM further informed at the meet that his government will also introduce a State Millet Mission to end malnutrition and promote thick grains produced locally.

The state would also roll out a cluster farming approach, as part of which agriculture and gardening would be encouraged, the CM said, adding that 13 helipads are already operational under RCSS and 19 more are proposed to be developed at major tourist sites.

Home stays are also being promoted to involve locals in tourist activities, the CM informed, adding that work on the Manasakhand Garala has started to promote religious tourism in the state.

The chief minister also requested the Centre's financial assistance for 'Swadesh Darshan 2.0'. —ANI