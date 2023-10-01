CM Dhami Extends Greetings To Ex-CM BC Khanduri On His Birthday

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended greetings to former state Chief Minister, Retired Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri on his birthday.

CM Dhami met Major General Khanduri at the latter's residence.

Taking to 'X', the Uttarakhand CM wrote, "Met former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Major General (retd) Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri at his residence and greeted him on his birthday. Prayed to Baba Kedar for his long life".

Earlier, CM Dhami took to 'X' and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and former state Chief Minister, respected major general (retd) Bhuvan Chandra Khanduriji! Praying to Lord Badri Vishal for your long and healthy life".

It is worth mentioning that Major General (retd) Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri served as the Uttarakhand CM between 2007 to 2009 and from 2011 to 2012.

Khanduri is a senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party who represented the Garhwal constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Dhami arrived in India on Friday after the conclusion of his visit to the United Kingdom (UK). The Chief Minister said that his visit to the United Kingdom was successful and that agreements were signed for investment proposals worth more than Rs 12,500 crore.

While speaking to reporters after his arrival here, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that an agreement was also inked with the British Tourism Minister to prepare an action plan to increase the tourist movement between Uttarakhand and Britain. —ANI