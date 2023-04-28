Class 8 Delhi student beaten to death near school premises

A Class 8 student was beaten to death near an MCD government school in Badarpur.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a Class 8 student was beaten to death near an MCD government school in Delhi's Badarpur area, an official said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred late Thursday evening.

"A police control room call was received at 8:20 p.m. in which a woman caller claimed that two boys had beaten up a child, who is also a school student and thrown him in a drain near the school," said a senior police official.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found the body of a boy aged around 12-13 years in the drain in his school uniform.

"The deceased boy was identified as Saurabh (12), a resident of Bilaspur Camp, Molarband village. He was a student of class 8th studying at MCD School, Tajpur Pahari," said the official.

On inspection of the body, police found multiple head injuries which seemed to have been caused by a blunt object.

"The presence of four to five blood-stained stones (bricks) near the school bag and the body suggested that these stones were used in the commission of the crime," said the official.

"We have registered a case of murder and a probe is going on. The crime team of South East District inspected the scene of the crime and took possession of the exhibits," said the official.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the AIIMS Mortuary.

"Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the assailants behind this heinous crime and nab them," the official added. IANS