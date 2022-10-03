Clash at garba event in MP

Bhopal: A garba venue witnessed a clash between two groups in the Agar-Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh. People from both sides attacked each other with sticks even as women and senior citizens tried to run for cover.

The incident happened at the temple premises of a village in Agar district over 200 km from Bhopal. On Sunday night, the villagers had gathered to offer prayers, which was followed by garba performed by a group of women. During the dance programme, a clash broke out between two groups, allegedly over vulgar comments being made on the women performing garba.

As the groups attacked each other, the festive venue became a war zone like and even the women and senior citizens were hit during the clash, which ended only after the local police reached the spot. "There was a song-dance programme that led to a dispute which led to a fight. We have registered complaints from both sides and some people have been rounded up," Naval Singh Sisodia, a senior police officer, said.

Sticks were used, there are videos which we are examining. "Three - four people have been detained. We will take action against those responsible," he added.

In another incident, three Muslim youths were thrashed by Hindus allegedly for entering a garba pandal in Ujjain. Similar incidents were reported at different parts of the state earlier also.

—IANS