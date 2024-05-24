CII Learning Mission To World Class Companies In Kumaon: Tata Motors, Nestle & Minda Corporation

Dehradun (The Hawk): CII industry delegation visited Nestle India Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd & TATA Motors Ltd that have excelled in the FMCG, Manufacturing and Auto components sectors. The key objective of the mission was to share & learn from the best practices in manufacturing operations of the visited companies that make them leaders in their respective areas of work and to enhance competitiveness.

Mr Kanishk Jain, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand said that the members saw a highly motivated workforce, perfect lean manufacturing practices, TPM & TQM initiatives among other good practices in all the three manufacturing facilities.

Nestle India Ltd hosted the start of the industry visit, where the delegation gained essential insights into their manufacturing practices and operations. The company showcased its FMCG sector expertise, providing delegates with comprehensive knowledge of best practices, innovation, and sustainability initiatives.

During the visit to Minda Corporation Ltd, senior officials shared their company’s vision and apprised on the plant’s leading manufacturing practices. Delegates toured a key shop floor, observing operations managed through world-class processes, and were briefed on Kaizens to increase competitiveness. The delegation concluded its industry visit at Tata Motors Ltd. The visit encompassed a detailed exploration of Tata Motor’s manufacturing excellence practices, including insights into Total Productive Maintenance (TPM), Total Quality Management (TQM), and other operational excellence initiatives.

The 2-day industry visit proved to be a valuable learning experience for the delegates, offering firsthand knowledge of the cutting-edge practices and innovations that contribute to the success of visited industries. The companies also shared their CSR and HR initiatives.

17 delegates from 09 companies across the spectrum like Rockman, E-Waste Recyclers India, Zyduss Wellness, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Kla Foods India Limited, NedSpice, Titan Co. Ltd, Uno Minda Limited were part of this delegation. The Mission delegates greatly appreciated the hospitality and the information shared by these companies.