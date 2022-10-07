Chhenu gang sharpshooter arrested after encounter in Noida

Noida: A sharpshooter of Chhenu gang was arrested on Friday after an encounter with police in the Film City, Noida.



The arrested was identified as Danish aka Saiyaar aka Cheetah.



Police have recovered a motorcycle, a gun and two cartridges from his possession.



Additional DCP Ashutosh Dwivedi said police were conducting checking near Brahmputra market where it signalled two suspects on motorcycle to stop but they sped away.



The police chased them but one of the suspects fired at police near power station at Sector 16(A) Film City, which was retaliated. In the exchange of fire, one of the suspects got wounded while another escaped.



The additional DCP said that the accused was a sharpshooter of the Chhenu gang and has 21 cases registered against him in Delhi and the NCR.



Police are identifying the cases in which he was wanted.

—IANS