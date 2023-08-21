Chandrayaan-3: ISRO publishes Lander camera photos of Lunar far side.

Bengaluru: Images from the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) of the Lunar far side were released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday.

The Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad, a major research and development centre of ISRO, created this camera to help find a safe landing place during the descent, free of obstacles like boulders and deep pits.

The Chandrayaan-3 Lander has cutting-edge technology like LHDAC, which the space agency claims are necessary to complete the mission.

The July 14 launch of Chandrayaan-3 is the second mission in a series designed to prove that humans can safely land and explore the lunar surface.

ISRO said on Sunday that the Lander Module, carrying a rover in its belly, is scheduled to land on the Moon at 6:04 p.m. local time on August 23.—Inputs from Agencies